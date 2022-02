PHOTOS: Spirit Games are back for Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spirit Games are back for Spokane schools and the first one kicked off Monday night.

Ferris and Lewis and Clark battle for South Hill bragging rights and to “chuck” the rubber chicken.

