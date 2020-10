PHOTOS: Snow blankets the Inland Northwest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Snow is falling on the Inland Northwest and more is on its way.

Several inches are expected to fall up until early Saturday morning.

Credit: Sarah Graham

Credit: Jay Foster

Credit: Kimberly Zirbel

Credit: Gail Cusick

Credit: Brenda Marshall LaMere

Credit: Allienna Coldiron















