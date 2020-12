PHOTOS: Snow blankets the Inland Northwest on Christmas

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Tessa Holt

PC: Ashley Smith

PC: Jen Lebret

PC: Melany Ratzlaff-Coronado

PC: Jessica Anne



PC: Lisa Sedlmayer

PC: Marilyn Reed













We asked for snow pictures and you guys did not disappoint! Just take a look at some of these.

