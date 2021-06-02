PHOTOS: Sneak peek of the 2021 Upscale Sale, fundraising for Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Upscale Sale is a 40,000-square foot estate sale raising funds for the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, and will kick off Thursday this week.

Donated goods including costume jewelry, goblets, china sets, kitchen items, home décor, furniture, rugs, designer clothes and more are on sale.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Plus, shoppers can drop $5 to attend the First Choice Sale on Thursday, which runs from 3–7 p.m., allowing them to get first pick on all the finery.

The Upscale Sale is being held at the old Toys R Us at 6104 N. Division St.

“Spokane Symphony Associates volunteers have unpacked, sorted and priced the thousands of items with a commitment to raise funds to help recover the losses from 2020,” said Upscale Sale Chair Jeannette Brenner. “These treasures are priced to sell. We are excited to be back in the business of raising money for the Spokane Symphony Orchestra.”

For more information, visit the Spokane Symphony Associates website.

