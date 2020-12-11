Photos show fire damage done to Spokane County Democrats office during bomb threat

SPOKANE, Wash. — New photos show the extent of damage done to the Spokane County Democrats office earlier this week.

The damage stems from a fire set by a man who threatened to bomb the office. It was later determined that man did not have an explosive on him and court documents show he admitted to trying to burn down the building.

According to court records, the suspect, 45-year-old Peter Yeager, said he does not align with a specific party, but hoped that his actions would get the attention of elected leaders.

Fire investigators said the office is a total loss and it will cost tens of thousands of dollars to cover the damage.

Yeager has been charged with first-degree arson in addition to burglary and threats to bomb.

