PHOTOS: See inside the new stormwater tank in downtown Spokane

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– On Monday, the city marked the completion of the final combined sewer overflow (CSO) tank that is part of a network of more than two dozen tanks designed to alleviate flooding and prevent tainted water from entering the Spokane River.

This final addition is the second largest tank in the system, but it will be the most active, according to City of Spokane Director of Engineering Services Kyle Twohig. The tank is located behind the downtown library, underneath the new plaza on Spokane Falls Boulevard. The CSO 26 tank can hold 2.2 million gallons of wastewater.

Twohig gave a tour of the facility to Mayor Nadine Woodward and members of the media on Monday. Catch the full story during the evening broadcasts on 4 News Now.

RELATED: New plaza opens up on the Spokane River, houses overflow tank underneath it

