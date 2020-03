PHOTOS: Riverbend Elementary holds “teacher parade”

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Teachers from Riverbend Elementary in Spokane Valley paraded around their neighborhood Monday as a way to spread some cheer to their students.

Teachers drove in their cars, while children were invited to watch the parade from the edge of the road and wave to their educators from a distance.

1/6 Copyright 4 News Now

2/6 Copyright 4 News Now

3/6 Copyright 4 News Now

4/6 Copyright 4 News Now

5/6 Copyright 4 News Now



6/6 Copyright 4 News Now











COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.