PHOTOS: People enjoying Terrain’s Bazaar

by Matthew Kincanon

People at Terrain's Bazaar in downtown Spokane Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The weather was nicer today and people decided to go check out the Terrain’s Bazaar in downtown Spokane.

At the bazaar, people can buy art and handcrafted good from local artists, artisans and craftspeople. There are also activities for kids in River Park Square.

There are dozens of vendors and the event will be going on until 9 p.m.

