PHOTOS: Olympia on edge as WSP, National Guard stationed outside state capitol

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles















OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s Capitol Campus is fenced off and locked down tonight with WSP troopers and members of the National Guard preparing for tomorrow’s expected protests.

WSP tells 4 News Now it has received intel about groups intending to “disrupt” the opening of legislative session tomorrow. They expect groups and protesters from the left, right and middle to be here tomorrow, as has been the case for weeks now in Olympia.

There have been plans to amp up protection for legislative session, but Wednesday’s attack made that decision more critical.

