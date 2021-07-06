PHOTOS: New basketball court at Riverfront Park playground

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Ice Age Floods playground at Riverfront Park isn’t just for kids, you can also go and shoot some hoops at its basketball court now.

Hooptown USA teamed up with MultiCare and Spokane Arts to create the mural on the court, and it’s a place where people can go play some basketball.

However, the court can get hot, especially with how Spokane has been lately. Last week, a temperature reading on the court found that, when it was was 108 degrees outside, the court was 170 degrees. So before you go and play on it, check the weather first.

