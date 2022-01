PHOTOS: Moose visits Airway Heights Police Department

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– The Airway Heights Police Department had a special visitor Thursday.

A moose was spotted right outside. Officers asked people to be cautious if they were in the area.

