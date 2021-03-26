PHOTOS: Malden begins to rebuild

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MALDEN, Wash. — It has been seven months since a wildfire burned through the town of Malden, destroying homes, businesses and stripping people of their beloved possessions.

Despite the devastation, the community has stayed strong.

Here is a look at Malden now; though there is a tremendous amount of work to be done, the community is being to rebuild.

