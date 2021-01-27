PHOTOS: Long lines, delays at Spokane Arena vaccine site
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena vaccination site launched Wednesday morning, and within hours had already booked all of its appointments for the month.
Now, long lines stretch outside the building as people wait an upwards of two hours for their appointment.
Delays are causing many to miss their appointment time, although CHAS Health — which runs this vaccination site — says they will still be taking people even after their appointment time.
