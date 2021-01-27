PHOTOS: Long lines, delays at Spokane Arena vaccine site

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now











SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena vaccination site launched Wednesday morning, and within hours had already booked all of its appointments for the month.

Now, long lines stretch outside the building as people wait an upwards of two hours for their appointment.

Delays are causing many to miss their appointment time, although CHAS Health — which runs this vaccination site — says they will still be taking people even after their appointment time.

RELATED: All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended

RELATED: CHAS Health’s vaccine scheduling website, phone line experiencing delays

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.