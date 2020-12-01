PHOTOS: Long line forms as Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A opens

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A is officially open.

The chicken chain opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and people were lining up for hours before. If you are looking to get your hands on a chicken sandwich, be prepared to wait.

4 News Now’s Destiny Richards said the lines were backed up to Holland and Colton. Traffic was expected and the Spokane Police Department will remain on scene to help keep cars moving.

Here’s a look at things from the front of the line! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/a8EymWWiqs — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 1, 2020

