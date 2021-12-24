PHOTOS: K-9 teams deliver joy to local hospitals

Mack Pets Providence K-9 Sarge Credit: Providence

Providence Caregiver With Providence K9 Sarge Credit: Providence

Spokane Police K9 Zeus With Patient Mack Child Credit: Providence

Providence Caregiver With Law Enforcement K9 Credit: Providence

Providence Patient With Providence K9 Sarge And K-9 Supervisor Pat Mckenna Credit: Providence









SPOKANE, Wash.– The Providence K-9 Security Program joined law enforcement agencies from across the Inland Northwest to deliver holiday joy to patients and caregivers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital this week.

It was a yearly tradition for officers and deputies to deliver gifts to Providence patients before the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though this year’s visit looked a little different, the K-9 teams brought joy to patients and caregivers.

