PHOTOS: It’s move-in day for WSU students
PULLMAN, Wash. — The thick haze is not stopping Washington State University students from moving onto campus for the new school year.
Parents and students are unpacking their cars and getting ready for the classes to start.
Earlier this year, the university announced it would be holding classes in-person.
