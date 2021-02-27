PHOTOS: It’s a beautiful day for a football game! High schoolers return to the field in Phase 2

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a long year for young athletes, eager to hit the field and actually compete.

Phase 2 allows the resumption of many activities, including sports competitions. The adjustment is an exciting concept for many high school athletes.

Spokane-area high schoolers hit the field on Saturday. Take a look!

West Valley picking things right back up. They lead Rogers 27-0 in the first quarter. BTW, what a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/hS3TcTYFik — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) February 27, 2021

