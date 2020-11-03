PHOTOS: Inland Northwest turns out in record-breaking numbers to vote in the 2020 Election

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elections are the most important aspect of our democracy, and all across the Inland Northwest, you turned out in unprecedented numbers to make your voice—and vote—heard! 4 News Now has team coverage from Eastern Washington and North Idaho keeping up with all the polling precincts, elections offices and voting lines.

Election staff ran out of voter registration forms, keeping people in line here waiting a bit longer to cast their votes.

Lines stretch outside of the Spokane Arena.



Folks wait outside the Mountain View Bible Church, one of Post Fall's polling precincts.

This statue was spotted in Coeur d'Alene. Today marks 100 years since women earned the right to vote across the United States.



4 News Now's set is looking extra pretty ahead of a day of election newscasts.

Folks get their election needs squared away inside the Spokane Arena.

The county elections office temporarily moved into the Spokane Arena due to the huge influx of ballots this year.

One of many ballot drop-off boxes across Spokane County.

The elections office was simply not big enough to handle this many voters, so they moved into the Spokane Arena.



People are handing out Republican voter guides outside of a polling precinct in Post Falls.

























