PHOTOS: Idahoans get COVID vaccine at Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho has moved to vaccinating Group 1B, which now includes people age 65 and older. Already, people are waiting in line at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds to get their shot.

Starting Tuesday, this is where folks can get a dose of vaccine. Panhandle Health District received 12,000 calls Monday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,000 calls within the first hour of the hotline being opened.

