Gusty winds knock trees over, shut off power for hundreds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have blown into the Spokane area and have already knocked out power for hundreds of people.

Winds knocked a tree onto a power line on Eighth Avenue.

4 News Now was passing by when it happened, and captured video of the lines kicking up fire and smoke. Avista warns that they expect several power outages around the Inland Northwest.

Already, 1,496 Avista customers have lost power, as well as 2,374 Inland Power customers.

WATCH: Whoa—winds knocked this tree onto a power line on Dearborn Street! Stay safe out there, and let us know if you see anything else like this. pic.twitter.com/zp19HB7K0d — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) October 13, 2020

Avista warns that they will likely not be able to give restoration times, and that residents without power should expect updates within 24 or more hours.

(2/2) current outage numbers on the outage map at https://t.co/VW3Z9fag95 while the estimated restoration time will note that outages are under assessment. As assessments are complete and more information is known, estimated restoration times will be updated on the outage map. — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) October 13, 2020











Editor’s note: We incorrectly identified the street as Dearborn, and it has been corrected to 8th Avenue.