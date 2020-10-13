Gusty winds knock trees over, shut off power for hundreds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have blown into the Spokane area and have already knocked out power for hundreds of people.
Winds knocked a tree onto a power line on Eighth Avenue.
4 News Now was passing by when it happened, and captured video of the lines kicking up fire and smoke. Avista warns that they expect several power outages around the Inland Northwest.
Already, 1,496 Avista customers have lost power, as well as 2,374 Inland Power customers.
Avista warns that they will likely not be able to give restoration times, and that residents without power should expect updates within 24 or more hours.
Editor’s note: We incorrectly identified the street as Dearborn, and it has been corrected to 8th Avenue.
