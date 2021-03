PHOTOS: Gonzaga women’s team practicing ahead of first round game Monday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics



Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics



Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Athletics































SAN ANTONIO—The Gonzaga women’s basketball team is ramping up for their first round game against the Belmont Bruins in San Antonio.

The team is practicing on the court ahead of Monday’s game, scheduled for 1 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.