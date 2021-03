PHOTOS: Gonzaga women’s team dukes it out with Belmont Bruins

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team came up short in a hard-fought game against the Belmont Bruins today. Take a look at today’s matchup through these photos captured by the school’s athletic program.



















































































