PHOTOS: Glenrose bison pay a visit to Underhill Park

Two bison were found roaming near Underhill Park Wednesday morning. Copyright 4 News Now



Officer Toal stands with Baxter, a bison who escaped from a Glenrose farm early Wednesday. Copyright 4 News Now.

Spokane Police spent two hours trying to wrangle two bison found roaming near Underhill Park. They were returned back to their farm around 9 a.m.

