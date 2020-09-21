PHOTOS: First look at Mead School District’s social distancing measures

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

MEAD, Wash.– Some Mead students will return to in-person learning Monday. The first day of school was postponed last week because of bad air quality.

The Mead School District shared a series of photos on Facebook Sunday that show some of the social distancing measures that will be in place this fall. The district did not say which school or schools the photos are from.

COURTESY: MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT

COURTESY: MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT

COURTESY: MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT

COURTESY: MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT







Mead is one of the few school districts in Eastern Washington that will have students return to the classroom this fall. Students are divided into two groups. Each group will rotate between in-person and online learning two or three days a week.

RELATED: First week of school comes to a close across the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.