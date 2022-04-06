PHOTOS: First day of spring market at Riverfront Park

by Will Wixey

































SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a beautiful day for the first day of the Riverfront Spring Market!

There were food trucks galore, along with lots of pop-up shops selling food, drinks, and other swag. The mobile petting zoo turned out to be fan favorite, as well.

If you want to visit the spring market, it will continue for the next few months. Markets are scheduled for April 6, 13, 20, 27, and May 4 and 11. It’s open from 3-7 p.m.

You can view the full list of vendors and food trucks at the market here.

PREVIOUS: Riverfront Spring Market starts April 6

READ: Sip and stroll during Coeur d’Alene’s Wine Extravaganza

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.