PHOTOS: Family converts old school bus into learning space

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane County family created a very cool classroom for their kids who are learning remotely.

Mandy Marek said she and her husband have four kids ranging in age from elementary to high school. They don’t have great internet at their house, so learning remotely has been challenging. That’s when Marek’s wheels started turning.

They recently converted an old school bus into a space for their kids to do their schoolwork from.

