PHOTOS: Fallen trees litter Comstock Park as crews work to clear debris

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — People enjoyed the sunshine in Spokane’s Comstock Park on Monday, despite large fallen trees littering the area.

Crews are still working to clear those trees from last week’s windstorm and have asked people to avoid the park while they do so.

“We ask the community to please avoid Comstock, as well as other parks and natural areas with tree damage, for their safety and the safety of park crews completing this important work,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane.

Comstock was significantly impacted by the storm, and crews have yet to determine a reopening date.

Additionally, the City has offered free tree disposal to people living within city limits.

You can leave limbs in the green yard waste bins outside your house for pickup, or take them to the Waste to Energy Facility. As of Monday, the facility has already collected roughly 165 tons of debris, and is still processing more.

