PHOTOS: Fallen firefighter’s body carried to Heritage Funeral Home

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lieutenant Cody Traber’s body was carried to the Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Local firefighters gathered for the formal procession to honor Traber, who was killed while responding to reports of a brush fire last week. The call turned out to be a false alarm.

Traber fell from a bridge while responding to the call alongside six other firefighters. An investigation is now looking to find out exactly what happened.

District 9 Fire Chief Jack Cates said Taber was instrumental in training other firefighters and was heavily involved in local fire academies.

“Touched many lives through his involvement with that recruit academy,” Cates said.

A memorial service date has not yet been announced but will be released when it is available.

Traber leaves behind his wife, Allisyn, and four children.

