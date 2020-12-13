PHOTOS: Enjoy a drive-thru light display at Manito Park

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now









SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s drive-thru light display is now up and ready for your enjoyment.

Each year, The Friends of Manito decorate the Gaiser Convervatory with twinkling lights. That wasn’t an option this year with COVID-19 restrictions, so they decorated the whole park instead for a socially distant event.

READ: Drive-thru light display opens at Manito Park

Looking for other light displays to enjoy with the family? You can find that and more HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.