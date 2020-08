PHOTOS: Defund the Police, Support Our Police protests demonstrate at the Spokane Co. Courthouse

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters of the ‘Defund the Police’ movement and the ‘Support Our Police’ movement demonstrated across the street from one another outside the Spokane County Courthouse on Sunday.

































Across the street is a rally to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/hoSE8x4GbB — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 23, 2020

