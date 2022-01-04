PHOTOS: Deer invade Cowley Park

Credit: Linda Hjelm

Credit: Linda Hjelm

Credit: Linda Hjelm

Credit: Linda Hjelm

Credit: Linda Hjelm



Credit: Linda Hjelm

Credit: Linda Hjelm













SPOKANE, Wash.– A group of deer was spotted at Cowley Park Tuesday.

Viewer Linda Hjelm sent in photos of them roaming around the area. She did not say if they were enjoying the holiday lights put up by the Extreme Team.

Speaking of the holiday lights at Cowley Park, make sure you check them out before they come down.

