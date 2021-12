PHOTOS: Cowley Park lights up for the holidays

Cowley Park 2021 COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 news Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s our favorite holiday tradition! The lights at Cowley Park are on as part of our Making Spirits Bright project.

Take a look.

Cowley Park holiday lights COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW



Cowley Park Christmas Lights COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

Cowley Park Christmas Light Display COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 News Now







Cowley Park 2021 COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 news Now













COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.