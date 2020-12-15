PHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Washington on Monday.

The initial doses are set to be administered to high-risk healthcare workers on Tuesday.

Below are photos of the first doses being delivered to UW Medicine in Seattle.

