PHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Washington

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Washington on Monday.

The initial doses are set to be administered to high-risk healthcare workers on Tuesday.

Below are photos of the first doses being delivered to UW Medicine in Seattle.

WA DOH POOL PHOTO - UWMC Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of 975 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at UW Medicine’s Montlake campus Monday morning, December 14, 2020. These are among the first to be distributed in Washington state. A total of 3,900 doses arrived at the UW on Monday that will be distributed among UW Medicine’s four hospital campuses. Photographed on December 14, 2020.

WA DOH POOL PHOTO - UWMC Montlake campus Pharmacy Administration Resident Derek Pohlmeyer, left, and UWMC Pharmacy Director Michael Alwan transport a box containing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines toward a waiting vehicle headed to the UW Medicines other hospital campuses on Monday morning, December 14, 2020. These are among the first to be distributed in Washington state. Photographed on December 14, 2020.

WA DOH POOL PHOTO - UWMC Montlake campus Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer, right, and Derek Pohlmeyer, Pharmacy Administration Resident, place a box containing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines into a vehicle headed to the UW Medicines other hospital campuses on Monday morning, December 14, 2020. These are among the first to be distributed in Washington state. Photographed on December 14, 2020.

UWMC Montlake campus freezer where the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is kept at sub zero temperatures after arriving in Seattle on Monday morning, December 14, 2020. These are among the first to be distributed in Washington state. Photographed on December 14, 2020. 215904









