PHOTOS: Coats 4 Kids kicks off

by Matthew Kincanon

Kris Croker. Copyright 4 News Now

Kris Crocker. Copyright 4 News Now

Kris Croker. Copyright 4 News Now

Kris Croker. Copyright 4 News Now

Kris Croker. Copyright 4 News Now



Kris Crocker. Copyright 4 News Now

Kris Croker. Copyright 4 News Now













SPOKANE, Wash. — Coats 4 Kids kicks off this wee

k and the 4 News Now team is ready for it.

Every year, 4 News Now, led by Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker, teams up with area partners to ensure kids stay warm during winter.

The annual event kicked off at Safeway, one of the places where you can donate coats.

Coats can be donated throughout the month of October, then they will be picked up, cleaned and given to kids across the Inland Northwest.

PREVIOUS: Coats 4 Kids kicks off Friday

READ: All coat donation locations

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.