PHOTOS: Charlotte the Pointe Defiance Zoo muskox expects calf this spring

TACOMA, Wash.– The Pointe Defiance Zoo and Aquarium are on baby watch.

Two of its musk oxen, Charlotte and Hudson, are expecting a calf this spring.

Six-year-old Hudson arrived at Point Defiance Zoo in July 2016 as a young calf from the Large Animal Research Station at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. Seven-year-old Charlotte followed a few months later from the Alaska Zoo. They were paired together in hopes they would eventually mate.

The gestation period for muskoxen is between seven and nine months.

If everything goes well, the calf will be up and walking with Charlotte within hours of being born. Calves usually weigh 22-31 pounds when they’re born. Within a year of being alive, they can end up being around 150 to 235 pounds.

