PHOTOS: Chabad of Spokane celebrates Chanukah with menorah lighting, car parade

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chabad of Spokane held their annual Chanukah menorah lighting and celebrated the Festival of Lights on Sunday—with surprise appearances from Mayor Nadine Woodward and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The event started in the old Shopko parking lot at 44th and Regal with a car parade that went to wish elderly community members on the South Hill a happy Chanukah.

Folks then moved downtown for the menorah lighting at Riverfront Park’s Rotary Fountain.

