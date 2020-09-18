PHOTOS: Bloomsday runner statues dressed up to celebrate start of virtual race

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Bloomsday race is an annual event for many and, though this year’s race has gone virtual, one tradition still remains.

LaLa Gerber has been dressing up the iconic runner statues near Riverfront Park since 1977.

She dressed them in finisher t-shirts in May, when the race typically happens, but decided to do it again for the virtual race.

Virtual Bloomsday kicks off Friday and allows anyone who wants to participate to do so from wherever they are in the world. Runners and walkers have until September 27 to complete a 12K race course of their choosing.

Learn more about Virtual Bloomsday here.

Are you participating in the race? Submit your photos below.

