PHOTOS: Anti-mask protesters rally at Coeur d’Alene School District

by Matthew Kincanon

Aodhan Brown. Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Anti-mask protesters rallied outside the Coeur d’Alene school board special meeting on Friday against the possibility of a mandate.

The meeting was intended to discuss the possibility of implementing a district-wide mask mandate. However, due to the size of the crowd, the meeting was canceled minutes before it was set to started.

The Coeur d’Alene School District office also went on lockdown due to the protest.

