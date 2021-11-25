PHOTOS: Annual Turkey Trot returns to Manito Park

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a hiatus in 2020, the annual Turkey Trot returned to Manito Park on Thursday.

The Thanksgiving tradition was “virtual” last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it was back in person.

Hundreds of people, some even in costumes, showed up to run three miles and donate food to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

