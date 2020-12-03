PHOTOS: An inside look at Spokane’s new sportsplex ‘The Podium’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s new sportsplex ‘The Podium’ is still under construction, but if you’ve been wondering what it looks like so far, 4 News Now got an exclusive tour today.

The Podium is a $53 million project, expected to rake in $30 million in tourism spending. There will be a 200-meter hydraulic banked track, warm up areas, concession stands — all the works. The second floor alone holds around 3,500 people!

