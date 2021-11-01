PHOTOS: An exclusive first look inside the completed Podium sports complex

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction on Spokane’s newest sports complex, the Podium, is now complete.

4 News Now got an exclusive first look inside the complex, which is set to have its first event in December.

The Podium has booked 50 events already, including the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s Indoor Track and Field Championship.

