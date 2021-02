PHOTOS: A look inside ‘The Podium,’ Spokane’s new sports venue

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction on “The Podium,” Spokane’s new multi-sport venue, is nearing completion.

The new arena is slated to open in the fall of 2021, but 4 News Now got a look inside on Tuesday.

Take a look below:



Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now













RELATED: The Podium to host US Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2022

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.