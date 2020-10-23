PHOTO GALLERY: Shriners Children Hospital hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– Shriners Children Hospital of Spokane served up plenty of treats to patients and their families at a drive-thru Halloween event Thursday.

The hospital usually hosts an annual Halloween party for patients, but had to adapt plans this year to keep people safe. Spirit Halloween partnered with the hospital to provide costumes for the kids. The costume shop regularly donates to Shriners Children Hospital of Spokane through the Spirit of Children program.

The #CDC has a few tips for families who want to safely celebrate Halloween.

🍬 Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters

🌛 Give out treats outdoors

🛍️ Set up a station with individually bagged treats

🧼 Wash hands before handling treats

😷 Wear a mask pic.twitter.com/xsWEbDBLZ7 — Ariana Lake (@ariana_lake) October 22, 2020



