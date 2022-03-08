Phoebe Bridgers will perform at a Spokane Pavilion Concert this summer

CREDIT: Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash.– We know what one of the summer concerts at the Pavillion will be!

Phoebe Bridgers will take the state on August 18 for one of the Spokane Pavilion Concerts.

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon Friday, March 11. You can buy those here.

While no other shows have been announced, there’s still time.

