Phillip Eugene Kolar Sr

Phillip Eugene Kolar Sr.

Passed away at Newport Hospital June 8,2020. Phillip was born in Sheldon Wisconsin on May 25,1933 to Joseph and Cecilia Kolar. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rose Jay. They had four children.

Patricia, Phillip Jr, Brian and Paula. He loved life, German beer, hunting and camping. According to Phil, he never had much to say! (funny one!)

Phillip was a life member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Member of disabled Veterans of America and a proud member of the NRA.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecilia Kolar, his wife of 59 years, Mary Rose, son Brian and granddaughter Hannah.

His is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Anne), Joseph, Virginia, John (Kathy), David (Connie ), Richard (Darlene), Theresa (John). His children, Patricia (Bill) Christman, Phillip Jr (Karen) Kolar, Paula (Arne) Kolar.

Seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.