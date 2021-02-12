Phase 2 lays groundwork for return of Spokane area youth sports

SPOKANE, Wash. — Young athletes are that much closer to normalcy with an announcement from the state on Thursday that will allow Spokane and other counties in Washington’s East Region the chance to move forward in reopening.

The East Region is one of five that now has the go ahead to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. In that phase, indoor sports considered low to moderate in risk are allowed to resume. That includes sports like football and baseball.

Previously, only low-risk sports were allowed in groups of no more than five.

Indoor sports considered high risk can also resume at 25% capacity. Sports tournaments are still off-limits.

Outdoor sports of all risk levels will be allowed in Phase 2, though competitions cannot exceed 200 people, both on the field and in attendance.

The announcement means both high school and youth sporting activities can resume, something local educators have pushed for since learning some districts would be allowed to offer athletics again under the state’s guidelines, while others were left in the dust.

