Pet pig on the run takes Moses Lake officers on adventure

by Elise Jawed

MOSES LAKE, Wash.– A pet pig named Wilbur escaped from its home in Moses Lake Monday morning. Wilbur, who calls downtown Moses Lake home, put up a fight against the officers searching for it.

Soon after the disappearance, Officer Pitt located the pig not too far from home. Wilbur refused help from the officers and continued to wander away from their attempts at capture. After Officer Pitt’s 15 minutes utilizing his de-escalation skills and an assortment of barnyard noises, Wilbur’s owner was located. Officer Pitt’s animal skills were so impressive to the owner that she offered to give the pig to Officer Pitt. He respectfully declined.

Because the city does not allow for owning pigs within city limits, Wilbur was relocated outside of the city by the owner.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.