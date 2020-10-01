Person shot in drive-by shooting near Underhill Park, suspect at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was shot in a drive-by shooting near Underhill Park in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Spokane Police have responded to the scene near 5th and Fiske.
The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect remains at large.
This is a developing story. 4 News Now is at the scene.
