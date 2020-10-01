Person shot in drive-by shooting near Underhill Park, suspect at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was shot in a drive-by shooting near Underhill Park in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Police have responded to the scene near 5th and Fiske.

BREAKING: Spokane Police investigating a shooting at 5th and Fiske (East Central). Victim taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Suspect still at large. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/OhKxNkSY0a — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 1, 2020

The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is at the scene.

