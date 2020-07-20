Person shot near Sandpoint taken to Kootenai Health by Life Flight

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A person was shot in the chest and taken to Kootenai Health by LifeFlight Sunday evening.

According to Bonner County EMS, the person was shot in the vicinity of the 8000 block of Upper Pack River Rd.

First responders from Bonner County EMS and Boundary County EMS reported to the area and treated the patient until the LifeFlight helicopter was able to arrive.

The patient was taken to the emergency room at Kootenai Health and was classified as a priority 1 trauma patient.

Authorities have not identified the patient and did not say what led to the shooting.

