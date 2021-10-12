Person of interest in Bonner Co. shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Bonner County Sheriff's Office

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in an early morning shooting.

Eric Benzo is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to have been involved in a shooting near Highway 41 and Old Priest River Road.

Benzo is reportedly driving a dark-colored or bronze Dodge pickup.

Anyone who sees him is asked to avoid approaching him and call 208-265-5525.

